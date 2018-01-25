Sale at Big Bazaar till Jan 28

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Prominent hypermarket Big Bazaar is back with its ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ shopping festival, which is on till January 28.

The sale will offer discounts on food, household items, electronics, fashion apparels, footwear, toys, luggage, kitchenware, home décor and many other categories.

Customers can visit a nearest Big Bazaar POP-UP store and can place their orders which will be home delivered to them. Alternatively, with a QR code-enabled poster, customers can get to know about the key offers and shop cashless as well.

During the festival, customers shopping for Rs 5,000 will get Rs 1,000 back while customers shopping for Rs 2,500 will get Rs 500 back in their Future Pay e-wallet.

Speaking on this occasion, Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar, said: “This year too, Big Bazaar has some new surprises for its shoppers that will add to the grandness to this iconic sale on such a significant day.”

The key offers during this ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ includes men’s fashion denim buy 1 get 2 free, Koryo 3 Star split air conditioner of various prices, Xiaomi 5A mobile for Rs 5,499 and many more.