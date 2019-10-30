Sallu bhai comes to town

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will perform live at LB stadium this Saturday. The actor will be in town along with Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Ayush Sharma and Kamaal Khan for ‘Da-Bangg, the tour Hyderabad 2019’. The event is scripted and directed by Sohil Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Salman Khan’s Dabbang 3 trailer also came out recently giving audience a sneak peek into what to expect from the multistarrer. The three-minute trailer starts off with Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan introducing himself, breaking the fourth wall and goes on to introduce his wife, Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her role from the previous installments. The third movie will supposedly give audience an idea on how their hero turned into the ‘dabangg’ cop Chulbul Pandey.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, plays the love interest of the young Chulbul Pandey in the flashback. The couple is pulled apart by the villain Kiccha Sudeep, who is bent on separating the two. Sudeep and Salman come head to head years later, both having grown powerful over the years. With personal enmity coming into the fray, the climax looks exciting and is sure to get people talking.

After fascinating the audience in New Zealand, Australia, UK, US, Canada and Hong Kong, the tour is all set to entertain Hyderabadis with a star-studded line up and an evening of entertainment, fun, music and dance performances.