Sallu bhai to perform in city

By | Published: 4:34 pm 4:40 pm

The biggest and the most anticipated Bollywood event of the decade is here. Gear up to witness the most sensational Bollywood event Hyderabad has ever seen. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Da-Bangg, The tour Hyderabad 2019′ Live in concert all set to rock Hyderabad on November 2 at LB Stadium.

The Live in concert, brought to you by Farhad Hussain, managed, scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, will feature power-packed live performances by Bollywood star Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Ayush Sharma and Kamaal Khan who are all set to enthral the Hyderabadis with their stunning performance.

After fascinating the audience in New Zealand, Australia, UK, USA, Canada and Hong Kong is all set take Hyderabad on star-studded evening of entertainment, fun, music and dance performances.

Around 35 to 40 thousand fans are expected to fill the concert venue. After entertaining in London, Hong Kong, Auckland, Melbourne, US and Canada, the tour is finally coming to Hyderabad.