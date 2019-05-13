Salman took over two hours to look old in ‘Bharat’

By | Published: 12:22 pm

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s transformation to looking old in the forthcoming film “Bharat” took almost two-and-a-half hours.

Talking about the “Dabangg” star’s transformation, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar

said: “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

The film, which is set to release on Eid, also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.