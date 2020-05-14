Salman Khan asks fans not to trust rumours

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, clarified the megastar. The 54-year-old star clarified that he has not hired any casting director for the purpose and urged people to not to trust the rumours. He also requested not to trust any emails or messages that the people may receive with such claims.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star tweeted, “This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.”

In the statement, the Bharat star issued a warning and said that strict legal action will be taken against those who are circulating such rumours. “Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner. SLK,” the statement reads.

He further mentioned, “Mat Karo rumours pe trust…. ” and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak with hashtag #staysafe. The Sultan actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced.