Salman Khan starts sharing personal life on social media

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood superstar. But, no one knows how Salman is as a ‘mamu’ (maternal uncle), or with the children of his family. Also, how he is defying age when it comes to fitness.Now, the Dabangg star is taking the digital route to give a glimpse into his personal life. Earlier, Salman, 53, mostly used his social media handles to keep his fans and followers updated on his professional projects. It’s only recently that he has started sharing on social media his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life. It all started when he pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan, last week.Since then, he has posted videos showing his workouts to stay fit and flexible, how his security team helps in his fitness regimen. He also impressed many by doing a backflip into a pool.

The Kick actor also shared an adorable video with his nephew Ahil, pretending that Ahil is lifting him up. Salman is seen saying “Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his…”. Then, he realises that Ahil is picking his nose. And he laughs and says, “Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his mamu with his finger in his nose”.Salman continues to use social media as his personal diary and share the fun videos. This time, he shared a video, where he is racing with actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is on a horse. And Salman beats them both. “Overpower horsepower… fun run with Zaheer,” he wrote along with the video.