Salman treats city fans to live chat

By | Published: 8:04 pm

The sensational combo of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva is all set to come up with yet another excitement through Dabangg 3 and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi as well.

The records created by Dabangg and Dabangg 2 are still afresh in the hearts of the audience all over. Dabangg 3 is expected to break the earlier records of the first two parts. As a part of the promotional campaign, the trailer of Dabangg 3 was released on Wednesday by Salman Khan through a live chat with the fans and followers of Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The trailer got released in PVR theatres across the country at once.

Salman Khan later participated in an hour of Q & A. He said that he was confident of Dabangg 3 becoming a bigger hit than the earlier two. “I only wrote the script for Dabangg 3 and the screenplay even. There are many more interesting episodes and incidents than those two that have all the scope to excite the audience in all the languages.”

“Sonakshi Sinha and Sai Manjrekar are pairing with me. Manjrekar did not trouble us, though it is the first film for her. Which of the two leading ladies I love is the suspense for now. Dabangg 3 is specially crafted to engage all kinds of audiences,” Salman shared.

As the reply to a query about his probable film with Puri Jagannadh, Salman said that he was surely interested to do a film with Puri, if all the eventualities favour them. “I am going to be in Hyderabad in December. I plan to meet Puri and discuss our next film. There’s no doubt, we are going to rock together,” Khan added.

Salman Khan, Arbaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi are jointly producing the film with Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited as the presenter. Kannada Superstar Sudeep is portraying the antagonist’s role.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter