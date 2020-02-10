Salman’s Swag Se Solo launched for singles

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Putting a twist to the week of love, Pepsi launched its Swag Se Solo anthem on Monday. In a befitting nod to being single, the aerated drinks giant has roped in Salman Khan, who will be seen in the new foot-tapping video ahead of Valentine’s Day. The brand ambassador for Pepsi has featured in a music single after many years.

With its finger on the pulse of the Indian youth, the young and catchy anthem brings some of the best creators of the music industry together to create magic on screen. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the campaign ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ celebrates the youth who choose to remain single by choice.

Given the increasing trend that is being witnessed on how Gen Z prefers to be self-partnered stemming from consumer insights, the campaign encourages them to unapologetically embrace their relationship status.

Salman Khan said, “I have a good feeling about Swag Se Solo, given the anthem is relatable to me, and to the generation of today, who is extremely confident, has the right attitude and doesn’t shy away from being who they really are. We had fun shooting this song and I am happy to be associated with Pepsi, a brand that focuses on the youth.”

Speaking on the launch the anthem, PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi’s Swag movement continues in 2020 with the launch of the Swag Se Solo anthem. Given the popularity that we witnessed with our last anthem, we felt music was the best way to engage with the nation. Through this single, we are excited to bring a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples.

We want to rejoice the youth of today with music and urge all those who are single to embrace their relationship status with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable ‘Swag’. With an icon such as Salman Khan grooving to the tunes of Swag Se Solo, we are confident that the whole country will be dancing to the beats of the anthem.”