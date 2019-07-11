Salwars are forever

By | Published: 9:35 pm 10:18 pm

Off-screen, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan slay the salwar kameez look, setting a fashion statement that the new generation may otherwise consider ‘bygone’. Patialas and Palazzos may come and go, but there’s something evergreen about salwars, say style experts.Mansi Gupta, co-founder, Tjori, says the salwar has been tweaked over generations to suit the needs of women.

“The simple salwar was first made into the Patiala salwar, later they were made as dhoti salwar and then harem salwar or palazzo salwar… all these modifications to stay in the latest fashion trend. But, it is a dynamically structured garment that shall never go out of fashion,” says Mansi.”Ask the average Indian woman what would be their go-to outfit when they have to go out or stay home; I can assure most of them will say a simple salwar kameez.

The salwar is one of the very few Indian garments that hasn’t lost its ethnic value, and they are forever,” she adds.In a latest on-screen stint, Sayani Gupta has been seen sporting salwars in Article 15. As Bollywood celebrities have quite an influence on driving the mass fashion narrative in the country, who knows the classic salwar may begin to be seen more frequently.

Explaining how salwars are the most versatile outfits, city-based fashion designer Priyanka Boppana says, “Whether we are dressing up for work or play, palazzos, churidars and straight pants are such classics. From comfortable workwear to stylish and chic, palazzos are such versatile pieces that they made it to everyone’s wardrobe as a must-have.”The designer advises that the garments be paired up with a kurta or a simple shirt for a day look and “switch it up with a stylish piece for an evening or a dressier look”, she adds.Shreyashi Halder, design head, W, says: “The comeback of salwars is inevitable — we can already see it becoming a hot favourite with designers and in the new age, the salwar will take a renewed form. We will see variations and innovations in that silhouette.”

Like in every fashion cycle, this trend has also begun its journey back as it is going to be a refreshing change to the tight-fitted churidar. Unlike a churidar which makes one look slim and tall, this silhouette is not as flattering. And so, “salwars will be back but may not stay for eternity”, she concludes.