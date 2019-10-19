Samajavaragamana creates records

By | Published: 6:36 pm

With a staggering count of 700k views logged in for the first song Samajavaragamana, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo has occupied the headlines in the social media.

Produced jointly by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, this movie, which will hit the screens on January 12, 2020, has been riding high on expectations. And, understandably, Allu Arjun’s fans are now on cloud nine.

Despite some dissatisfaction expressed over the title, the fans are now engrossed in looking forward to the release of the film as the combination of Allu Arjun and Trivikram in the past showcased its brilliance at the box office.

The story, this time, penned by Trivikram is all about a drama that unfolds between a father and his son. The son disappears from home and makes a comeback after a very long period. But, without revealing about his true identity and his relation with the head of the family, he engages himself to serve his father and win his heart by easing out issues and problems faced by the family.

Allu Arjun was said to have relied on the skilful approach of Trivikram in handling conflicts that dislodges the peace in a family. The challenge also lies on the shoulders of Allu Arjun to bounce back with a big success to overcome his earlier set back with Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Naturally, the project gained all the trust basing on the track record of ace producer Allu Aravind who championed the family dramas with Chiranjeevi and proved every time.

Already, Ala Vikunthapuramulo is being talked about as an impressive family drama coupled with magical dialogues of the wizard of words, Trivikram. Finally, the song drew out all the beauty that multiplied the grandeur of a star-studded film like Ala Vikunthapuramulo.

Composed by SS Thaman, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has penned lyrics for this song and Sid Sriram’s soulful voice perfectly complements the beautiful tune and imaginative lyrics. Allu Arjun, music director SS Thaman and the whole team expressed delight at the amazing response for the song and have thanked Telugu music lovers.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the cast includes Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Rajendra Prasad, Sachin Kedkar, Murali Sharma, Samudrakhani, Jayaram, Sunil, Navadeep, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Govinda Padma Soorya, Brahmaji, Harshavardhan, Ajay and Rahul Ramakrishna.

