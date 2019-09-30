Samajavaragamana impresses Arjun’s fans

By | Published: 10:26 pm

With its lovely lyrics and melodious tunes, Samajavaragamana, the first single from Allu Arjun starrer Ala.. Vaikunthapuramulo, has impressed the listeners. The tune composed and orchestrated with live instruments by Thaman, coupled with Seetharama Sastry’s lyrics captured the attention of lakhs of music lovers and Arjun’s fans who seem to have been listening to it on a repeat mode.

Writer-director Trivikram Srinivas always manages to hype his film with his inimitable style of dialogues. Reversing his own theme, he stole his own show by moving the hearts with a beautiful song as the first single. The response was so huge that there were over six million views in just 24 hours.

While the reach of the first song, was stunning, Arjun’s fan base still seemed to be confused by the title of the film and now the latest melody. Normally, the hero’s films have fast foot-tapping beats. Trivikram playfully made up his mind to confuse them with a soft song this time.

This turnaround strategy is aimed to bolster the interest as to what exactly is wrapped up in the final package of the content. Surely, there is something very special and strong in the film to win the moviegoers. So, fans can probably relax.

