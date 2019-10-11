Samantha dons a different avatar

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Samantha has been very careful with her choice of roles, which are more inclined towards acting rather than glamour as has been proved in Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Oh! Baby. The bubbly star, we hear, is all set to embrace the digital platform and is appearing in the second season of one of the most popular web series Family Man starring Manoj Bajpai.The famous series aired on Amazon Prime has got viewers hooked on to it thanks to its taut and engaging script and well-crafted roles.

According to reports, Samantha Akkineni will appear in the upcoming season in a negative role, like never before. She will be seen in a different avatar.The response to the first season of the series was amazing. The story takes place against the backdrop of India-Pakistan affairs, Kashmir and terrorism. Around 10 episodes were telecast in the first season. Now, the filming of the second season has also been completed and it is gearing up for telecast soon.

Telugu film actor Sundeep Kishan, actor Priyamani will also be seen in this trending web series. Samantha has already shot and wrapped up a few schedules of the shoot as well. While the star has not revealed about her appearance or the role in the Family Man, her Twitter activity hints that she has been promoting the web series already.