Samantha fans bowled over by Tamannaah Bhatia’s tweet

By | Published: 11:50 am

Hyderabad: It’s a rare sight for anyone in Telugu cinema industry to have female stars praising each other. Samantha Akkineni fans went gaga over actor Tamannaah Bhatia’ tweet, “On an exceptionally special occasion, I’d like to reveal #SamanthaBirthdayCDP The way she has driven her career is something I look up to ❤️ A beauty with brains,super stylish,a people’s person & an extremely diligent & talented actress! I’m Lucky to know her.”

On an exceptionally special occasion, I’d like to reveal #SamanthaBirthdayCDP

The way she has driven her career is something I look up to ❤️

A beauty with brains,super stylish,a people’s person & an extremely diligent & talented actress!

I’m Lucky to know her 😊@Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/hQ7OpWIDPn — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 25, 2020

Acknowledging the tweet, Samantha mentioned on Twitter handle, “Thankyou so much .. you’re such a darling .. such kind words .. love ya babe.”

Thankyou so much .. you’re such a darling .. such kind words .. love ya babe 🤗❤️ https://t.co/z7P1rTP5L6 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 25, 2020

Ahead of Samantha’s birthday on April 28, her die hard fans have put up a common display picture to celebrate her birthday on social media platforms.

While there is something to cheer up during the boring lockdown, the sweet gesture raised the spirits of fans on the other end prompting them to pour congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, the interesting part is the display picture in which it was written ‘Thalaivi’. A section of Twitter users felt that it is unthinkable to use the word Thalavi for actor Samantha.

It was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa who was honoured and revered as ‘Thalaivi’ by Tamil people for a longtime. Some users felt that it is inconceivable to compare Samantha with Thalavi (Jayalalithaa) who was a versatile actor, great leader, orator and political thinker.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .