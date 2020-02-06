Samantha on her approach for Jaanu

By | Published: 9:50 pm

In the past two years, Rangasthalam and Oh..Baby, have successfully cemented Samantha’s image as a high voltage performer among the female actors in recent times. And going by the looks of the trailer, the film Jaanu is going to be another feather in the actor’s already flowing cap. The film bankrolled by Dil Raju also stars Sharwanand.

Samantha says she apprehensive about taking up the role since she watched the Tamil 96, which was a sensational success. But when the offer came from Dil Raju himself, she could not say no. “Dil Raju called me twice or thrice, I could not take the call and I was also quite busy. Finally, he approached me with great determination to cast me in the film.

Then I had to take up the offer. Had I not taken up the role, I would have missed a good opportunity in my acting career,” says Samantha. She is also of the opinion that such films shouldn’t be remade because of the script’s nature and complex characters of the lead pair. “Only two characters are pivotal in the movie.

It was quite challenging to portray them like Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi who acted in the original. In all my past films, there were many actors so the spirit of the story was equally shared by all on-screen. But Jaanu is something else. Sarva and I share each and every nuance, detail of the script and the final onus of making it watchable.

We could do that because of the wonderful team. Had it not been for them, the final output would not have been what it is today. I can’t imagine anybody else in the lead role other than Sarva. He is at his best. The director saw to it I understood the role by letter and spirit and let me approach it from a different angle,” says Samantha. It was a conscious decision on her part to make the character appear different from the one played by Trisha in 96.

“Trisha did a wonderful job which cannot be copied at all. I watched the film well before I knew that I was going to take it up. Once I signed up, I never looked at it again. In my experience, 96 is a film beyond a remake. Director Prem who directed the Tamil original contributed a lot to my performance by giving me a lot of information around the role. He only said that my work was fresh and novel. This is a film that will connect to the youth and elders equally. Working on the film has been an unforgettable experience of my career and life,” says Samantha.

