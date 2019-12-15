Samantha on the lookout for substantial roles

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Samantha Akkineni needs no introduction for the Telugu audience. She has captivated hearts of all age groups with her recent hit Oh! Baby. The film was a remake of the Korean film Miss Granny, the fantasy comedy helmed by Nandini Reddy, who earlier directed the Dookudu girl in Jabardasth.

Oh! Baby sees Samantha try her hand at comedy for the first time in the company of seasoned actors Rajendra Prasad and Rao Ramesh.

The role can be added to the list of meaty roles Samantha has been choosing in the recent past. It looks like she has moved away from glamourous roles to take on those with more substance. She said in an interview that she is not getting carried away by commercial potboilers and is eager to work in different films with universal appeal.

Samantha will also make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2, and said that she can’t wait for a new set of audience to see her work through the edgy action-drama web series. “I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that’s my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show,” said Samantha.

