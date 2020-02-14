Samantha to share screen space with reigning star

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Taking up challenging roles and experimenting with new genres is actor Samantha’s forte. Of late, the actor has deviated from her regular heroine roles to performance roles. And thus, the experiments have fetched her well as she hogged limelight on Telugu silver screen.

When it comes to dabbling with women-centric roles, Nayanthara is known to be the frontrunner in the south Indian film industry. Looks like Samantha, too, is taking cue from this Tamil star actor these days.

Both the actors have achieved success in whatever they have chosen so far. Now the grapevine is abuzz that the two happening stars of south India, Nayanthara and Samantha, are learnt to have joined hands for an upcoming love story.

After the superhit Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, director Vignesh Shivan and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi are planning to collaborate again for another interesting film project. The story is going to be a triangular love story.

Nayanthara and Samantha are being seriously considered for the female leads. The makers have given it the title Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and soon the movie is likely to go on sets.

Meanwhile, this photo of Samantha’s lookalike is going viral on social media platforms. There were reports that dubsmash artiste Ashu Reddy has facial features similar to those of Samantha. Ashu was also selected for Bigg Boss season 3. And later, she was rumoured as Samantha’s dupe. Now, emerging actor Aathmika, too, shares her features with Samantha.

