Samatha case: Accused produced before fast court track

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Adilabad: No lawyer came forward to fight on behalf of the three accused in the sensational Samatha gang rape and murder case. They were produced before a fast track court in Adilabad on Monday.

The court gave the number 117/2019 to the case and asked the accused to depute a lawyer for advocating on their behalf by December 17. The court also said that it would appoint an advocate if the trio was unable to do so.

The fast track court was set up by State government for speedy disposal of the case, recently. The police had filed a charge-sheet before the court a few days ago.

The court was likely to begin the trial soon and pronounce its verdict by the month-end. It started examining versions of witnesses and was also questioning police officials and others.

The accused Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukdum, residents and daily wagers from Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal were brought in a vehicle. It may be recalled that members of Adilabad Bar Association had already resolved not to advocate on behalf of the accused.

On November 24, the vendor was allegedly gang-raped and her throat was slit by the three. She was on her way to a village in Lingapur at the time of the incident. The three who were in an inebriated condition, outraged her modesty before killing her for refusing their advances.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.