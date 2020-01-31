Samatha case: Three sentenced to death

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:42 am

Adilabad: The special fast track court in Adilabad convicted the three accused in the sensational Samatha gang-rape and murder case and sentenced them to death by hanging, here on Thursday. The court also imposed fines of Rs 26,000 on the three men. It disposed of the case in a record 45 days.

Adilabad District Judge MG Priyadarshini, in-charge Judge of the designated special court, pronounced the verdict, awarding capital punishment to the accused Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukdum, residents and daily-wage labourers from Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal, after finding them guilty of the heinous crime perpetrated by them on November 24 last.

While pronouncing the judgement, the judge said the crime perpetrated by the three was heinous and qualified for the rarest of the rare cases. The accused were presented before the court in the morning. Heavy security was deployed at the court to prevent any untoward incident. A large number of relatives of the victim and members of Dalit organisations swarmed the court.

‘Offence proved’



Before delivering the verdict, the Judge informed the accused that their offence was proved and asked whether they would like to say something to the court. Shaik Babu broke down, stating that he has two children to take care of and that he was the only bread winner of his family. The other two also told the judge that they were in a similar plight.

The husband of the victim hailed the verdict and said: “We are happy with the verdict. Death by hanging is the right judgment. My kids lost their mother. No other kid should meet with similar fate.” Many Dalit leaders expressed happiness over the death penalty. Gosampalli village in Khanapur mandal, where the victim’s family lived, burst into celebrations.

Accused collapse in court

All the three accused collapsed in the court hall when they heard the judgement. Shaik Babu was shocked when the verdict was read out and he fell to the ground. The others were also were devastated. They were handed over the warrant of the judgement and shifted to the district jail.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor M Ramana Reddy told the media that the High Court should confirm the death penalty awarded to the accused by the special fast track court. He said the three could appeal to the court against the verdict.

Ramana Reddy expressed happiness over the capital punishment given by the court. He said no one would dare indulge in a similar offence in future. The verdict is a lesson to such elements in society. Other lawyers echoed similar views.

Verdict deterrent: SP

“The capital punishment would certainly deter persons from committing heinous crimes against women. It sends a warning to such elements and a sense of safety will be created in society. Women feel safe only when courts award stern punishment. Both government and police are striving to ensure protection for women round the clock,” Kumram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy opined.

The last time death penalities were handed down by the Adilabad court was in 1960-70 in two cases.

