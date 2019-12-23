Telangana: Samatha case trial begins in fast track court

By | Published: 6:38 pm 6:40 pm

Adilabad: The special fast track court, constituted for speedy disposal of sensational samatha case, began its trial by hearing versions of witnesses here on Monday. It has announced the schedule of the trial on Friday.

District Judge and in-charge Judge of the designated special court MG Priyadarshini heard versions of two witnesses including husband of the victim, produced before it by public prosecutor Ramana Reddy, on the first day.

Defense counsel lawyer AA Raheem cross examined the witnesses. He submitted a memo seeking details of technical evidences with regard to the case.

As per schedule, seven witnesses would be examined on Tuesday. As many as 44 witnesses have been included in the charge-sheet filed by investigating officials before the court.

The trial would culminate by December 30. Priyadarshini had dismissed the discharge petition filed by A.A. Rahim on Friday, accusing cops of framing speculative charges against the accused.

On November 24 last, a 30-year street vendor was allegedly raped and her throat was cut to death by three persons belonging to Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukdum residents and daily-wager laborers from Yellapatar, were booked and arrested for allegedly involving in the crime.

