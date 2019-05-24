Same sex couples say ‘I do’ in Taiwan

By | Katta Vishnupriya | Published: 8:43 pm

Taiwan has become the first country to legalise same sex marriages in Asia now. After years of struggle, the bill legalising same sex relationships was passed in the island’s constitutional court on May 17. Taiwan is an island of 24 million people which witnessed the first gay and lesbian couples get married surrounded by their friends and family on Friday.

More than 100 same sex couples registered their marriage from the early hours of Friday to legalise their union. Taiwan’s same sex marriage campaign was made similar to the Australia’s Yes campaign. LGBTQ activists say this has been made possible, thanks to the help of the Australians. Six videos made on personal life stories of Taiwan’s LGBTQ community racked up 3 million views in YouTube and Facebook.