Sameera Reddy shared a throwback picture with her son Hans

Known to be active on social media, Sameera Reddy keeps posting new videos and pictures of her kids. The actor who has two kids – son Hans and daughter Nyra – took to her Instagram and shared throwback photograph of herself along with her first born Hans.
I always say being positive comes from working on being positive💃 Hans turns 5 this month! This throwback picture reminds me how I struggled a lot with myself being a new mom and he was really amazing even as a lil golu baby. I’m so proud he has grown into such a beautiful boy ❤️ #motherhood has its highs and lows and it can really show you how strong you are capable of being 🙏🏼 my strength and energy today comes from my learning and for that i am grateful 🎈. . #throwbackthursday #happyhans #messymama #throwback #2015 #momlife #keepingitreal
Even during the lockdown, Sameera has kept herself active and also her fans engaged with new videos.