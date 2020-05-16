Sameera Reddy shared a throwback picture with her son Hans

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Known to be active on social media, Sameera Reddy keeps posting new videos and pictures of her kids. The actor who has two kids – son Hans and daughter Nyra – took to her Instagram and shared throwback photograph of herself along with her first born Hans.

She wrote “I always say being positive comes from working on being positive Hans turns 5 this month! This throwback picture reminds me how I struggled a lot with myself being a new mom and he was really amazing even as a lil golu baby.”

Even during the lockdown, Sameera has kept herself active and also her fans engaged with new videos.