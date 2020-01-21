Samhith, Pragnay steady Hyd U-23

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Middle-order batsman M Samhith Reddy hit 67 and wicket-keeper Pragnay Reddy scored 50 to revive Hyderabad innings after an early setback to score 241 on Day One of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 match at Gymkhana Ground on Tuesday.

The duo added 66 for the fifth wicket after Hyderabad were reeling at 86/4. Following Pragnay’s dismissal, Samhith batted with the tailenders and added vital runs before falling to AB Kookna (3/31) as the ninth man.

In reply, Rajasthan lost their opener AB Gigna (10), who was trapped in front by vice-captain Ajay Dev Goud, and are 11/1 at the close of day’s play.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 241 in 83.4 overs (M Samhith Reddy 67, Pragnay Reddy 50, AB Kookna 3/31, Shiva Chauhan 3/30) vs Rajasthan 11/1 in 3.1 overs (Ajay Dev Goud 0/1).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.