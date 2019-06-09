SAMK the go-to destination for AI

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:38 am 4:18 pm

Of all the technologies that drive digital transformation in the enterprise, people often tout Artificial Intelligence (AI) as perhaps the most disruptive of all. Artificial intelligence, a branch of computer science, can already perform demanding tasks, if taught and trained by humans. There is a growing demand for programmers with hands-on experience and understanding of these tools that can harness the power of AI in different use-cases. Finland has huge potential to become one of the leading countries in exploiting the benefits of AI. Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK), an international higher education institution in Satakunta – located in the beautiful coastal area of Finland has launched two new courses – bachelors in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Known for its quality of education, students have ranked SAMK to be among the five best universities for applied sciences. Students at Satakunta University of Applied Sciences – Pori campus will get hands-on experience on using AI-tools in co-operation with the vivid ecosystem of companies in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics.

The school has campuses in the picturesque towns of Pori and Rauma. It combines innovative Finnish design and functionality in a way that aims to enhance the student experience.

At present, there are approximately 6,000 students enrolled at the university. More than 300 students are from international exchange programmes coming from 60 different countries. SAMK also has great overseas relation with over 190 partner universities across the world.

Furthermore, the international academic visiting staff, bring their own inspiring addition to the multicultural atmosphere. International café and other events also ensure that different cultures, languages and international atmosphere are seen in campuses. Most of the students find a permanent job right after graduation. All programmes are accredited by Finland’s Ministry of Education. The degree programmes of International Business and Business Management and Entrepreneurship have been awarded NIBS International Accreditation for a period of five years from May 2018.

SAMK has an emphasis on entrepreneurship. All students have compulsory entrepreneurship studies which focus on understanding the meaning of entrepreneurship in the employment market and as a general factor promoting employment. In the Enterprise Accelerator, the students can develop their own business idea and enterprise. Cooperation with enterprises is an asset for the universities of applied sciences. SAMK works with companies and organisations on about 300 student projects annually. Cooperation with enterprises gives the studies a practical view.

Practical training is a part of all degrees. This means that all SAMK students must find a traineeship of their own field in an institution or a company. In project learning, in practical training and in a summer job the student learns in practice the skills needed at work and also to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired through studies.

Aiming big