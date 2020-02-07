Sammakka adorns altar at Medaram shrine

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:55 am

Mulugu: The main event of Sammakka-Sarakka jatara kicked off with the installation of goddess Sammakka on the altar at Medaram shrine on Thursday around 8.45 pm.

As lakhs of people watched on with fervour and amidst the dance of ‘Shivasattis’, Goddess Sammakka was brought to the altars by the Vaddes (Koya priests).

Also read nCoV, H1N1 scare puts health officials on alert at Medaram

Around 7 pm, the Koya priests walked down from Chilakalagutta hillock carrying the goddess in the form of a casket of vermilion. District in-charge Collector RV Karnan welcomed the deity, while Superintendent of Police Sangaram Singh G Patil fired four rounds in the air honouring the goddess.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy, local MLA Seethakka, Commissioner Tribal Welfare Commissioner Dr Christina Z Chongthu witnessed the arrival of the deity. Tribal youths, particularly the members of Tudum Debba, an adivasi association, along with armed police, guarded the priests during the procession. Seethakka and Christina also danced with the Koya women folk.

Though the entry was barred, hundreds of pilgrims, particularly Shivasattis, swarmed the fence around Chilakalagutta. The 2-km road that leads to Gaddelu was jammed with devotees and even some of them had climbed trees to catch a glimpse of the Goddess.

Lakhs of people witnessed the arrival of Sammakka with emotional fervour. Not only tribals but also non-tribals danced in trance as the whole atmosphere was charged with devotion. It is a tradition for the pilgrims to take a holy dip in nearby Jampanna Vagu before their arrival at Gaddelu. Health Minister Etela Rajender also visited Medaram jatara and paid obeisance, while Tribal Welfare Minister Satayavathi Rathod camped at Medaram.

‘Friendly’ police leave nothing behind

Mulugu: The Police Department has been showing extreme dedication in serving devotees attending the four-day Sammaka-Sarakka jatara that began on Wednesday at Medaram.

From setting up camps alongside National Highway-163 near eateries, entry and exit points of villages to conducting highway patrolling riding bikes to prevent untoward incidents and attend to emergencies, if any, the police are at it. At certain locations on the highway, one can see policemen advising people, through public announcement systems, not to drive rashly and overtake vehicles.

“Hey pulsar bike, don’t go too close to the white Swift Desire,” announced a policeman on the highway, prompting the biker to immediately slow down. It was already past 12 midnight on Wednesday when police were making these announcements.

While this was the care taken to prevent accidents on the roads leading to Medaram and at the jatara site, the personnel were on their feet all night on Wednesday and kept working through Thursday as well, without proper rest.

They could be seen everywhere, answering queries of devotees patiently and politely. Many devotees were in awe of the friendly and dedicated policing shown by the Telangana Police at the jatara.

The Health Department too is doing commendable work in attending to sick devotees.

Ambulances were on the move round-the-clock while Asha workers were seen distributing masks and ORS packets to devotees. AYUSH counters were also established at the jatara with doctors stationed there, treating the devotees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .