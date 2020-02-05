Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara begins at Medaram

By | Published: 9:48 pm 12:11 am

Mulugu: The biennial Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, popularly referred to as Telangna’s ‘Kumbh Mela’, began at Medaram in the district on Wednesday.

More than one crore pilgrims from different parts of Telangana as well neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Odisha, are expected to vivit the four-day Jatara. Though the Jatara commenced formally on Wednesday, pilgrims have been thronging the shrine from last 15 days. Officials estimated that 40 lakh pilgrims had already visited the holy place located in thick forest. Both tribals and non-tribals visit the shrine. The Jatara was declared a State festival by the TRS government in 1998.

Keeping in mind the heavy rush of pilgrims, the State government made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Jatara by allocating Rs 75 crore this year. Both permanent as well as temporary arrangements have been made for the convenience of pilgrims. From makeshift toilets to battery taps at the Jampanna Vagu to solar street lights have been set up. The shrine and its surroundings were decked up for the event. While the Police Department has deployed around 12,000 police personnel for ‘bandodast’, traffic regulation, and crowd management; 350 CCTV cameras have been set up. A total of 3,450 sanitary workers have been appointed for cleaning of Medaram surroundings for pre-Jatara, during-Jatara and post-Jatara.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy inspected the arrangements on Wednesday following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and several other VVIPs are expected to visit the Jatara on February 7.

On Wednesday evening, Goddess Sarakka was brought in a procession to the altar (‘Gadde’) from Kannepally, six-km from Medaram, along with Govindarajulu from Kondayi and Pagididdaraju from Poonugondla. This event heralds on the formal commencement of the Jatara. On Thursday, the main deity Sammakka will be brought in procession from Chilakalagutta to the altars. All the deities remain at the altars on Friday.

The devotees pay tributes to the goddesses by offering them jaggery, which is called ‘Bangaram’. On the last day of the Jatara (Saturday), the goddesses returns to the forest in an event called ‘Vana Pravesham’. The offerings, ‘puja’ and the rituals will be conducted as per the Adivasi customs by ‘Vaddes’ (Koya priests).

Sarakka arrives at Medaram shrine

Mulugu: While lakhs of pilgrims waited with fervour, Koya priests brought Sarakka from Kannepally to the altar (Gadde) at Medaram shrine around 9.20 pm.

The arrival of Sarakka heralds the beginning of the four-day biennial jatara. She was brought to the altars amidst tight police security. The Koya priests brought the deity to the altars by crossing the Jamappana Vagu as per the tradition.

By the time Sarakka arrived at the altars, her father Pagidigidda Raju from Poonugondla and her husband Govinda Raju from Kondayi had also reached the ‘Gaddelu’. Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy was present at Medaram to witness the event.

Speaking to the media, Indrakaran Reddy said even VVIPs would not be allowed near the Gaddelu (inside the fence) as it would cause inconvenience to other pilgrims. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod was also present at the altar overseeing the ongoing event.

Mini altars see congregation of devotees

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The biennale Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara commenced at mini altars of the tribal deities in different parts of Mancherial district and Kagaznagar and Aratipelli in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday. The altars were packed with devotees coming from several parts of the district.

On the first day of the festivities, Sarakka was installed on the altars after being brought from the wild by priests belonging to Medaram, on the shores of Godavari river and on outskirts of Mancherial town at 4 pm. The idol was ceremoniously carried to the holy place in a procession. Devotees danced to drum beats.

Kolluri Anjanna, president of the organising committing of the fair, told ‘Telangana Today’ that elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees. Showers, temporary toilets, drinking water facilities, lighting system, parking lots and medical camp were created at the venue. A rescue team belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and 10 expert divers were kept ready.

CCTV surveillance

Meanwhile, around 100 policemen including National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) have been deployed for preventing untoward incidents. As many as 20 CCTV cameras have been installed for keeping a tab on movement of trouble makers. A total of 5 lakh devotees are expected to come to the altars, according to organisers.

Devotees belonging to rural parts made a beeline to visit the altars. They took holy dip in Godavari before going for ‘darshan’ of the deities. They then sacrificed chicken as a token of gratitude for well-being of their family members. They offered Bangaram (jaggery) and ‘prasadam’ to the goddesses.

Camping for two days

The devotees camped on the surroundings of the altars by erecting make-shift tents. They cooked various delicacies and dined along with their family members and friends. Most of then would stay till Friday. They woukd leave the holy place only after visiting Sammakka deity who will be installed on the altars on Thursday evening. Srirampur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur and Itikyala in Luxettipet mandal, Kagaznagar saw huge influx of devotees.

