Sammakka Sarakka Jatara: Officials told to expedite works

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials on Friday to speed up and complete all the works in time for the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, the biggest tribal congregation which will be held from February 5 to 8 at Medaram. The Chief Secretary reviewed the works with officials concerned through tele-conference from BRKR Bhavan.

Somesh Kumar directed Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj officials to complete widening of roads and construction of culverts by 25 January for the smooth movement of devotees and traffic. He advised them to set up sign boards in three languages for the benefits of pilgrims coming from different states and also to assign volunteers at parking lots. Directing the district authorities to give importance to sanitation asked them to be physically present and supervise the operations.

The CS also called for arrangements for drinking water and a public address system to make important announcements regarding the Jatara to lakhs of devotees that arrive at the Jatara. He also suggested setting up of barricades on the either side of the road leading to the ‘Gadde’ (Pedestal) to control crowd near the shops. He said that soon he will visit Medaram to personally review the preparedness.

DGP Mahender Reddy who was also present at the meeting asked police staff to be prepared to clear traffic in no time despite breakdowns enroute Medaram. He stressed on crowd management and separate public system at every two kilometers of distance. Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, secretary Tribal welfare, Additional DGP Jitender, IG Nagireddy, Mulugu District collector V Venkateswarlu, SP Patil, Jatara Special Officer VP Goutam, and others were there at the meeting.

