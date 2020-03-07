Sample mobile boundary railing at Charminar

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to preserve the area around the historic Charminar as a No Hawkers Zone, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up sample mobile boundary railings for display at the monument on Saturday.

The municipal corporation will be seeking feedback from tourists and the general public on the railings and will initiate action accordingly in the coming days.

Each mobile railing costs nearly Rs.1.5 lakh. They have been aesthetically designed reflecting the Qutb Shahi dynasty architecture. These mobile railings will be set up in a way to cover a 256 metre perimeter surrounding the Charminar in the buffer zone. The good thing about these railings is that they are fixed with chains and can be moved to other places, said GHMC Director (Planning) K Srinivasa Rao.

GHMC is marking the No Hawkers zone around the structure on four sides. The idea is to prevent hawkers venturing into the zone and to ensure that tourists and visitors spend quality time at the historic monument, he said.

