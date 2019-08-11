Sample questions to crack Group-I

1. The first dhoomdham was organised in the year
A. 2002 B. 2003
C. 2004 D. 2005
2. When was Namaste Telangana launched?
A. June 1, 2011 B. June 12, 2011
C. June 6, 2011 D. June 8, 2011
3. Where did the fourth world Telugu conference take place?
A. Hyderabad B. Vijayawada
C. Tirupathi D. Vishakapatnam
4. The most important pre historic site in Telangana is
A. Asifabad B. Bodigapalli
C. Dongalagattu D. Pandavullagutta
5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda Village, Gajwel in Medak District of Telangana on
A. August 5, 2016 B. August 6, 2016
C. August 7, 2016 D. August 8, 2016
6. The meaning of the name which tribal community in Telangana means “a good person leaving on the hills”?
A. Chenchus B. Koyas
C. Gonds D. Yerukalas
7. Noted Telangana poet and lyricist Guda Anjaiah passed away in 2016. Which of the following songs were written by him?
1. Ee Ooru Manadira
2. Rajiga ori Rajiga
3. Ayyoniva nuvvu
Code:
A. 1 only B. 2 and3
C. 2 only D. All the above.
8. Qubani Ka Meetha, a sweet delicacy of Hyderabad is prepared with which fruit?
A. Dates B. Apricot
C. Hazels D. Jack fruit
9. Korutla in Karimnagar is famous for
A. Textiles B. Filigree
C. Paper D. Metal craft
10. Who is Neerati?
A. Person appointed to remove silt from village tanks
B. Person appointed to repair village tanks
C. Person appointed to regulate the use of water from the village tanks
D. None of the above
11. When was the Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station built?
A. 1905 B. 1907
C. 1910 D. 1912
12. When was the Secunderabad Railway Station built?
A. 1870 B. 1871
C. 1872 D. 1874
13. Which of the following was built by Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra?
A. Erramanzil B. Falaknuma Palace
C. Chowmohallah Palace D. King Kothi
14. Bakrid is also known as
A. Laylat al-Qadr B. Eid-e-Shuja
C. Eid Al-Fitr D. Eid al-Adha
15. Which of the following palaces are part of the Chowmohalla Palace?
1. Afzal Mahal 2. Mahtab Mahal
3. Tahniyat Mahal 4. Aftab Mahal
Code:
A. 1, 2 and 3 B. 2, 3 and 4
C. 1, 3 and 4 D. 1, 2, 3 and 4
16. Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple is a Hindu temple located in
A. Karimnagar B. Jayashankar Bhupalpally
C. Warangal D. Gadwal
17. Alikidi is written by
A. Chaman B. Ambati Narayana
C. Gopi Kishan D. G.R.Kurme
18. An author and poet Mercy Margaret won the 2017 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for the book
A. Maatala Mantalu B. Maatala Madugu
C. Maatalu Muchatlu D. Maata Muchata
19. Swarnakamalalu was authored by
A. C Narayana Reddy B. Yashoda Reddy
C. Saraswathi Devi D. Kathyayini
20. Katyayani Vidmahe, a noted litterateur from Telangana belongs to
A. Khammam B. Mahaboobnagar
C. Warangal D. Karimnagar
21.‘Kaalanni Nidra Ponivvanu’ is the poetry collection of
A. Cherukuuri Rama Rao B. N. Gopi
C. Chinthakandi Mallesh D. Chandrakanth Sitara
22.Chekuri Rama Rao won Sahitya Akademi Award for
A. Mantalu Maanavulu B. Cherathalu
C. Naneelu D. Smrithikinankam
23. Identify the name of the noted author of children’s literature from Telangana, who won the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar for the year 2017?
A. Vasala Narasaiah B. Pasunuri Ravindar
C. Mukesh Kumar D. Gaajam Anjaiah
24. M Bhoopal Reddy won the 2011 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards for Children’s Literature for his work
A. Vastava Potava B. Gudugudu Gunchem
C. Uggu Paalu D. Kotta Bag
25. Aatalo Aratipandu was written by
A. Balivada Kantha Rao B. Sujatha Devi
C. Peddibhotla Subbaramaiah D. Gadiyaram Ramakrishna Sarma
26. The patronizing caste (Ashrita Kulam) of Mushtiga is
A. Madiga B. Mala
C. Gaamalla D. Perakala
27. The deity worshipped in Edupayala Jatara is
A. Bhadrakali B. Durgamma
C. Kalikadevi D. Rajajeshwari
28. The Nazri Bagh Palace was the official residence of the
A. Nizam II B. Nizam IV
C. Nizam VI D. Nizam VII
29. Hyderabad Public School was established in the year
A. 1910 B. 1922
C. 1923 D. 1915
30. Mahbub College was established in
A. 1862 B. 1864
C. 1868 D. 1872
31. Salarjung Museum was inaugurated in the year
A. 1951 B. 1952
C. 1953 D. 1954
32. The 2017 Kaloji Award was presented to
A. Raoulapati Seetaram B. Goreti Venkanna
C. Ammangi Venugopal D. None of the above
33. The first recipient of Dasaradi Krishnama Charya Award 124 is
A. Prof N. Gopi B. Dr. J Bapu Reddy
C. Dr. Ammangi Venugopal D. Ampasayya Naveen
34. “Daggakoru Badaakoru Razaakaaru Poshakudu” was a poem written by
A. Kaloji Narayan Rao B. Dasaradhi Krishnama Charyulu
C. Raavi Narayan Reddy D. Tripuraneni Veeraswami
35. Which of the following was the first weekly in Telugu?
A. Sedyachandrika B. Neelaguri
C. Tenugu D. Hithabhodini
36.Nizam Museum is located in Hyderabad at
A. Chiraan Fort B. Purani Haveli
C. King Kothi Palace D. Mahboob mansion
37. The Hyderabad House in Delhi was designed by
A. Sir William Emerson B. Richard Houstan
C. Herbert Baker D. Sir Edwin Lutyens
38. The Pillalamarri Temple is located on the banks of River
A. Manjeera B. Musi
C. Godavari D. Krishna
39.Yeleswaram temple is located in the district of
A. Nagarkurnool B. Nalgonda
C. Suryapet D. Yadadri
40. The Bhongir fort was built during the period of
A. Qutub Shahi Dynasty B. Chalukyan Dynasty
C. Bahamani Rule D. Rashtrakuta rule
41. Who authored the song “Veerulara Vandanam …………… Vidyardhi Veerulara Vandanam”?
A. Daravu Yellana B. Juloori Gauri Shankar
C. Y. Venkanna D. Polisetty Lingayya
42. The patronizing caste of Bandaru Artists (Kalakarulu) is
A. Reddys B. Bramhins
C. Rajakas D. Perika
43. Which of the following places is known as the Silk city of Telangana?
A. Gadwal B. Sircilla
C. Pochampally D. Siddipet
44. Kavitha Gurlavudu is the title of
A. Samadeva Suri B. Pampa Kavi
C. Baddena D. Arikesari
45. Annavaram Devender authored
A. Thovva
B. Nadaka
C. Both A and B
D. Neither A nor B
46. Manjeera Rachayithala Sangham was established by
A. Nandini Sidha Reddy B. Varavara Rao
C. Kaloji Narayana Rao D. Dasaradhi Krishnamachary
47. Who authored the song “Amaraveerulara Meeku Vandanam”?
A. Dasaraju Rama Rao B. Lokender
C. Sanigaram Babji D. Andesree
48. Mungili – 2000 years of Telangana History was published by
A. Samidi Jagan Reddy B. Juloori Gauri Shanker
C. Sunki Reddy Narayana Reddy D. Chintapatla Sudershan
49. Battleground Telangana was authored by
A. Kingshuk Nag B. Balagopal
C. K. Ramasudhakar Raju D. Chukka Ramaiah
50. The Fall and Rise of Telangana –
A. Kingshuk Nag B. Gautam Pingle
C. Dr. Madabhushi Sridhar D. K.R. Chawdhari
51. Nilichi Gelichina Telangana
A. N. Venugopal B. Dr. Madabhushi Sridhar
C. K.Y. Reddy D. Capt. Lingala Pandu Ranga Reddy
52. Telangana Nundi Telangana Dhaaka –
A. Vangara Bhumaiah B. K.V. Narayana Rao
C. Veldurti Manikya Rao D. N. Venugopal
53. Which story is told under Yanadi Bhagavatham?
A. BalamaDevi Katha B. BalaNagamma Katha
C. Chenchu Laxmi Katha D. Grama Devathala Katha
54. Who authored the song “Osmania Campus lo Udayinchina Kiranama Veera Telanganama”?
A. Rasamayi Balakishan B. Abhinaya Srinivas
C. Vaddeboina Srinivas D. Tota Mallesham
55.Mir Tahniyath Ali Khan was
A. Nizam II B. Nizam III
C. Nizam IV D. Nizam V
56. The patronising caste (Ashrita Kulam) of Saadanaashruthulu is
A. Padmasali B. Rajulu
C. Komatlu D. Gaamalla
57. Dr. ‘Ampasayya’ Naveen won the Sahitya Academy Award for
A. Kala Rekhalu B. Ampashayya
C. Chedirina-Swapnalu D. Antasravanthi
58. How among the won the Sangeet Natak Academy Award for his Book on Hindustani Music?
A. Samala Sadasiva B. Ampasayya Naveen
C. S. V. Joga Rao D. M. Bhoopal Reddy
59. Who is the first Telugu poet to win the Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar Award?
A. Dr. Papineni Sivasankar B. Yarlagadda Laxmi Prasad
C. Munipalle Raju D. Pasunoori Ravinder
Key
1.A 2.C 3.C 4.D 5.C 6.B 7.D 8.B 9.C 10.C 11.B 12.D 13.B 14.D 15.D 16.B 17.C 18.B 19.C 20.C 21.B 22.D 23.A 24.C 25.B 26.B 27.B 28.D 29.C 30.A 31.A 32.B. 33.C 34.B 35.D 36.B 37.D 38.B 39.B 40.B 41.A 42.D 43.C 44.B 45.C 46. A 47.C 48.C 49.A 50.B 51.B 52.D 53.C 54.B 55.D 56.A 57.A 58.A 59.D
