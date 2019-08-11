Sample questions to crack Group-I

By | Published: 12:41 am 5:19 pm

1. The first dhoomdham was organised in the year

A. 2002 B. 2003

C. 2004 D. 2005

2. When was Namaste Telangana launched?

A. June 1, 2011 B. June 12, 2011

C. June 6, 2011 D. June 8, 2011

3. Where did the fourth world Telugu conference take place?

A. Hyderabad B. Vijayawada

C. Tirupathi D. Vishakapatnam

4. The most important pre historic site in Telangana is

A. Asifabad B. Bodigapalli

C. Dongalagattu D. Pandavullagutta

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda Village, Gajwel in Medak District of Telangana on

A. August 5, 2016 B. August 6, 2016

C. August 7, 2016 D. August 8, 2016

6. The meaning of the name which tribal community in Telangana means “a good person leaving on the hills”?

A. Chenchus B. Koyas

C. Gonds D. Yerukalas

7. Noted Telangana poet and lyricist Guda Anjaiah passed away in 2016. Which of the following songs were written by him?

1. Ee Ooru Manadira

2. Rajiga ori Rajiga

3. Ayyoniva nuvvu

Code:

A. 1 only B. 2 and3

C. 2 only D. All the above.

8. Qubani Ka Meetha, a sweet delicacy of Hyderabad is prepared with which fruit?

A. Dates B. Apricot

C. Hazels D. Jack fruit

9. Korutla in Karimnagar is famous for

A. Textiles B. Filigree

C. Paper D. Metal craft

10. Who is Neerati?

A. Person appointed to remove silt from village tanks

B. Person appointed to repair village tanks

C. Person appointed to regulate the use of water from the village tanks

D. None of the above

11. When was the Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station built?

A. 1905 B. 1907

C. 1910 D. 1912

12. When was the Secunderabad Railway Station built?

A. 1870 B. 1871

C. 1872 D. 1874

13. Which of the following was built by Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra?

A. Erramanzil B. Falaknuma Palace

C. Chowmohallah Palace D. King Kothi

14. Bakrid is also known as

A. Laylat al-Qadr B. Eid-e-Shuja

C. Eid Al-Fitr D. Eid al-Adha

15. Which of the following palaces are part of the Chowmohalla Palace?

1. Afzal Mahal 2. Mahtab Mahal

3. Tahniyat Mahal 4. Aftab Mahal

Code:

A. 1, 2 and 3 B. 2, 3 and 4

C. 1, 3 and 4 D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

16. Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple is a Hindu temple located in

A. Karimnagar B. Jayashankar Bhupalpally

C. Warangal D. Gadwal

17. Alikidi is written by

A. Chaman B. Ambati Narayana

C. Gopi Kishan D. G.R.Kurme

18. An author and poet Mercy Margaret won the 2017 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for the book

A. Maatala Mantalu B. Maatala Madugu

C. Maatalu Muchatlu D. Maata Muchata

19. Swarnakamalalu was authored by

A. C Narayana Reddy B. Yashoda Reddy

C. Saraswathi Devi D. Kathyayini

20. Katyayani Vidmahe, a noted litterateur from Telangana belongs to

A. Khammam B. Mahaboobnagar

C. Warangal D. Karimnagar

21.‘Kaalanni Nidra Ponivvanu’ is the poetry collection of

A. Cherukuuri Rama Rao B. N. Gopi

C. Chinthakandi Mallesh D. Chandrakanth Sitara

22.Chekuri Rama Rao won Sahitya Akademi Award for

A. Mantalu Maanavulu B. Cherathalu

C. Naneelu D. Smrithikinankam

23. Identify the name of the noted author of children’s literature from Telangana, who won the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar for the year 2017?

A. Vasala Narasaiah B. Pasunuri Ravindar

C. Mukesh Kumar D. Gaajam Anjaiah

24. M Bhoopal Reddy won the 2011 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards for Children’s Literature for his work

A. Vastava Potava B. Gudugudu Gunchem

C. Uggu Paalu D. Kotta Bag

25. Aatalo Aratipandu was written by

A. Balivada Kantha Rao B. Sujatha Devi

C. Peddibhotla Subbaramaiah D. Gadiyaram Ramakrishna Sarma

26. The patronizing caste (Ashrita Kulam) of Mushtiga is

A. Madiga B. Mala

C. Gaamalla D. Perakala

27. The deity worshipped in Edupayala Jatara is

A. Bhadrakali B. Durgamma

C. Kalikadevi D. Rajajeshwari

28. The Nazri Bagh Palace was the official residence of the

A. Nizam II B. Nizam IV

C. Nizam VI D. Nizam VII

29. Hyderabad Public School was established in the year

A. 1910 B. 1922

C. 1923 D. 1915

30. Mahbub College was established in

A. 1862 B. 1864

C. 1868 D. 1872

31. Salarjung Museum was inaugurated in the year

A. 1951 B. 1952

C. 1953 D. 1954

32. The 2017 Kaloji Award was presented to

A. Raoulapati Seetaram B. Goreti Venkanna

C. Ammangi Venugopal D. None of the above

33. The first recipient of Dasaradi Krishnama Charya Award 124 is

A. Prof N. Gopi B. Dr. J Bapu Reddy

C. Dr. Ammangi Venugopal D. Ampasayya Naveen

34. “Daggakoru Badaakoru Razaakaaru Poshakudu” was a poem written by

A. Kaloji Narayan Rao B. Dasaradhi Krishnama Charyulu

C. Raavi Narayan Reddy D. Tripuraneni Veeraswami

35. Which of the following was the first weekly in Telugu?

A. Sedyachandrika B. Neelaguri

C. Tenugu D. Hithabhodini

36.Nizam Museum is located in Hyderabad at

A. Chiraan Fort B. Purani Haveli

C. King Kothi Palace D. Mahboob mansion

37. The Hyderabad House in Delhi was designed by

A. Sir William Emerson B. Richard Houstan

C. Herbert Baker D. Sir Edwin Lutyens

38. The Pillalamarri Temple is located on the banks of River

A. Manjeera B. Musi

C. Godavari D. Krishna

39.Yeleswaram temple is located in the district of

A. Nagarkurnool B. Nalgonda

C. Suryapet D. Yadadri

40. The Bhongir fort was built during the period of

A. Qutub Shahi Dynasty B. Chalukyan Dynasty

C. Bahamani Rule D. Rashtrakuta rule

41. Who authored the song “Veerulara Vandanam …………… Vidyardhi Veerulara Vandanam”?

A. Daravu Yellana B. Juloori Gauri Shankar

C. Y. Venkanna D. Polisetty Lingayya

42. The patronizing caste of Bandaru Artists (Kalakarulu) is

A. Reddys B. Bramhins

C. Rajakas D. Perika

43. Which of the following places is known as the Silk city of Telangana?

A. Gadwal B. Sircilla

C. Pochampally D. Siddipet

44. Kavitha Gurlavudu is the title of

A. Samadeva Suri B. Pampa Kavi

C. Baddena D. Arikesari

45. Annavaram Devender authored

A. Thovva

B. Nadaka

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

46. Manjeera Rachayithala Sangham was established by

A. Nandini Sidha Reddy B. Varavara Rao

C. Kaloji Narayana Rao D. Dasaradhi Krishnamachary

47. Who authored the song “Amaraveerulara Meeku Vandanam”?

A. Dasaraju Rama Rao B. Lokender

C. Sanigaram Babji D. Andesree

48. Mungili – 2000 years of Telangana History was published by

A. Samidi Jagan Reddy B. Juloori Gauri Shanker

C. Sunki Reddy Narayana Reddy D. Chintapatla Sudershan

49. Battleground Telangana was authored by

A. Kingshuk Nag B. Balagopal

C. K. Ramasudhakar Raju D. Chukka Ramaiah

50. The Fall and Rise of Telangana –

A. Kingshuk Nag B. Gautam Pingle

C. Dr. Madabhushi Sridhar D. K.R. Chawdhari

51. Nilichi Gelichina Telangana

A. N. Venugopal B. Dr. Madabhushi Sridhar

C. K.Y. Reddy D. Capt. Lingala Pandu Ranga Reddy

52. Telangana Nundi Telangana Dhaaka –

A. Vangara Bhumaiah B. K.V. Narayana Rao

C. Veldurti Manikya Rao D. N. Venugopal

53. Which story is told under Yanadi Bhagavatham?

A. BalamaDevi Katha B. BalaNagamma Katha

C. Chenchu Laxmi Katha D. Grama Devathala Katha

54. Who authored the song “Osmania Campus lo Udayinchina Kiranama Veera Telanganama”?

A. Rasamayi Balakishan B. Abhinaya Srinivas

C. Vaddeboina Srinivas D. Tota Mallesham

55.Mir Tahniyath Ali Khan was

A. Nizam II B. Nizam III

C. Nizam IV D. Nizam V

56. The patronising caste (Ashrita Kulam) of Saadanaashruthulu is

A. Padmasali B. Rajulu

C. Komatlu D. Gaamalla

57. Dr. ‘Ampasayya’ Naveen won the Sahitya Academy Award for

A. Kala Rekhalu B. Ampashayya

C. Chedirina-Swapnalu D. Antasravanthi

58. How among the won the Sangeet Natak Academy Award for his Book on Hindustani Music?

A. Samala Sadasiva B. Ampasayya Naveen

C. S. V. Joga Rao D. M. Bhoopal Reddy

59. Who is the first Telugu poet to win the Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar Award?

A. Dr. Papineni Sivasankar B. Yarlagadda Laxmi Prasad

C. Munipalle Raju D. Pasunoori Ravinder

Key

1.A 2.C 3.C 4.D 5.C 6.B 7.D 8.B 9.C 10.C 11.B 12.D 13.B 14.D 15.D 16.B 17.C 18.B 19.C 20.C 21.B 22.D 23.A 24.C 25.B 26.B 27.B 28.D 29.C 30.A 31.A 32.B. 33.C 34.B 35.D 36.B 37.D 38.B 39.B 40.B 41.A 42.D 43.C 44.B 45.C 46. A 47.C 48.C 49.A 50.B 51.B 52.D 53.C 54.B 55.D 56.A 57.A 58.A 59.D

