Samples of 106 contacts from Nirmal sent to Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Nirmal: Collector Md Musharraf Ali said that the blood samples of 106 primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive for Covid-19 were sent to Hyderabad for ascertaining whether they had contracted the acute respiratory disease. He visited a quarantine centre at Social Welfare Residential College here on Friday.

It may be recalled that 15 suspects of Covid-19 tested positive for novel coronavirus so far. They belonged to different parts of the district. As many as 11 containment zones were identified for preventing the outbreak of the disease. A four-day long complete lockdown of these zones was declared on Thursday evening.

