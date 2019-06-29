Samsayam to tell a refreshing love tale

By | Published: 8:24 pm

There is subtle line between ‘falling in love’ and proposing love, and upcoming romantic flick Samsayam tells an intricate love tale of bonding and affection of a couple. Directed by Mahesh Changareddy, Samsayam is being produced under the banner Mahesh Dreamworks.Shooting part of the flick has been almost completed recently in California, USA, and the movie is currently in post-production stage.Motion poster of the movie will be released in the coming month, as per sources.

For the first time in a Telugu movie, entire cast comprises NRIs. “Although, the word ‘love’ is a routine subject for filming a movie, but it is a refreshing term for those who fall in love. So, attempting it with a new perspective, we tried to show how the new generation of youth receives and reacts to love,” said director Mahesh.Anirudh Kasturi and Divya will be featured in the lead roles. Sir Henry Chang is helming cinematography while Kalyan Kadheen, P Pramod and PVR Raja are composing the music for the movie.