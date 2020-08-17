Samsung announces Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live India price, availability

By | Published: 5:04 pm

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday announced that its recently launched Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 34,490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants, respectively.

The Galaxy Watch3 (45mm) Bluetooth and 4G variants will be available for Rs 32,990 and Rs 38,990, respectively.

The Galaxy Buds Live will cost Rs 14,990 in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white colours, the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores and leading online portals.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), are eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 4,990.

The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and August 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model.

The Galaxy Watch3 runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. It features a 1.2-inch (360×360 pixels) circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Galaxy Buds Live combines AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for live and spacious sound quality