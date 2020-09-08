Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories

The package includes the mystic white model of the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, a mini Fila shoe key ring accessory and cases with the Fila logo.

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has unveiled accessories for its latest wireless earbuds in collaboration with global sportswear brand Fila as the South Korean tech firm aims to attract more young consumers.

The Galaxy Buds Live Fila Accessory Package will go on sale Wednesday in South Korea for $175. Samsung said only 2,000 units of the special package will be released in the market, reports Yonhap news agency.

The package includes the mystic white model of the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, a mini Fila shoe key ring accessory and cases with the Fila logo.

The world’s leading smartphone maker said the latest product targets the MZ Generation, which encompasses millennials and Generation Z, referring to those born between 1980 and 2010.

Samsung has been releasing special editions of its mobile devices recently, with others including U.S. fashion brand Thom Browne and K-pop sensation BTS.