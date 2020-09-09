Samsung files patent for Galaxy device with transparent display

The patent describes the technology that is needed to make a transparent smartphone and can even be used in other electronic gadgets.

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has patented a new Galaxy smartphone with a futuristic-looking transparent display.

The company filed the patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) and was published on August 27, reports LetsGoDigital.

The patent describes the technology that is needed to make a transparent smartphone and can even be used in other electronic gadgets as well, including TVs, monitors, laptops and gaming consoles.

According to the report, the device seen in the patent has narrow bezels and a large transparent screen and an OLED panel is apparently used.

Samsung earlier patented a device that depicts a status indicator on the punch-hole camera.

The status indicator around the camera is in various shapes like square, ovaloid and even circular.