Samsung Galaxy Fold: Indians just love to unfold the future

Published: 1:48 pm

New Delhi: Money can buy you anything and if it is about purchasing a smartphone worth Rs 1.65 lakh, it has to be some really cool, top-of-the-line and never-seen-before gadget that must entice every single soul the moment you take it out from your pocket.

Samsung that won the race to launch the world’s first foldable device — Galaxy Fold — in September and then delivering it to Indians before Diwali has been stunned to see the stupendous response among its fans in the country.

The smartphone-cum-tablet with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (when open) flew off the shelves in India in flat 30 minutes of its pre-booking that were opened twice.

Consumers who pre-booked the device paid Rs 1,64,999 upfront and got their devices delivered to them through a concierge.

What makes it so special that Indians are making a beeline for it?

It is everything – design, look, performance and, above all, that “wow” factor.

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task (basically one-handed use) but as you unfold it, the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor.

The Dynamic AMOLED display provides HDR10+ colour and contrast with ‘Dynamic Tone Mapping’ to ensure life-like hues in each scene on-screen (only on the main 7.3-inch screen).

The display is engineered to reduce harmful blue light without the use of filters, to keep colours true while lessening eye strain.

The precision-crafted hinge is the masterpiece. Made of multiple interlocking gears hidden away on the rear for an elegant look, it allows for minimal bezels on the main display.

An engineering marvel inspired by the precision of watch mechanics, the hinge delivers symmetrical movement that gently locks in place.

You may notice a crease at the centre of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.

The device is available in two colours — Space Silver and Cosmos Black (Indians currently have only Cosmos Black option to buy).

As you unfold, Galaxy Fold’s displays work together seamlessly with impressive app continuity.

With six pro-grade cameras, you will capture stunning photos and videos. You can use the “Infinity Flex Display” as a massive viewfinder (using Infinity Flex Display as viewfinder is only available when using the rear and front cameras).

At the rear are 16MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-Angle sensor and 12MP telephoto sensor.

There are three cameras for selfies — 10MP selfie camera, 8MP Depth sensor and another 10MP sensor.

You can swap between the 16MP Ultra Wide Camera or the 12MP Wide-angle and Telephoto Cameras to broaden or narrow your focus with a tap.

The display doubles as a massive camera viewfinder and lets you preview the whole scene as you’ll capture it. With its 4:3 display ratio, the 7.3-inch main display shows exactly what Galaxy Fold’s 4:3 camera sensor sees.

Galaxy Fold adapts to the way you use your phone for consistent performance throughout the day. It will even learn your habits, preloading frequently used apps to launch instantly when you need them.

Galaxy Fold’s revolutionary dual battery works as one, using power and recharging in a way that prevents overcharging.

While the “Intelligent Adaptive Power Saving Mode” learns your usage patterns to manage battery life, the 4380mAh battery capacity gets you through the day.

The dual battery is a game-changer that uses and recharges both cells to prevent overcharging. To save power, intelligent battery management puts apps you’re not using on reserve.

Not just wireless charging-capable, Galaxy Fold is designed to act as a wireless charger too. It can share its battery power with Qi-certified devices and wearables.

Just place the device in the centre of your phone to power up your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds on the go.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and “Aramid Fiber” case that has high capacity to withstand pressure.

When it comes to service, Galaxy Fold provides one-on-one assistance with Fold Concierge and protection coverage with Samsung Care+.

One drawback is that the smaller screen won’t let you type, text, WhatsApp or write emails with ease. Typos will be there so for such tasks, open the main screen.

Conclusion: Samsung Galaxy Fold is definitely a Page 3 property — ultra-premium device that truly deserves the hefty price tag. The fact that it was sold out within no time proves that there were buyers in India, and there are more waiting in queue.

If you want a device that works both as a smartphone and a tablet, take the EMI route to own Galaxy Fold — something that has not been witnessed before in the world of smartphones.

