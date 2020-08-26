Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series in India, starts from Rs 55,999

By | Published: 4:56 pm

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday brought the Galaxy Tab S7 series in India at a starting price of Rs 55,999 (Wi-Fi variant).

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon as well as Flipkart.

On pre-booking Galaxy Tab S7, one would get keyboard cover at a special price of Rs 5,999, the company said in a statement.

Those who pre-book Galaxy Tab S7+ will get the keyboard cover at a special price of Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 10,000 on MRP and cashback up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Potential consumers of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can also avail a special discount of 22.6 per cent on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family originally priced at Rs 5,299.

Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite offered by Microsoft, which encompasses cloud storage, advanced security and access to premium Microsoft applications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT WQXGA LCD display with 2,560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The tab is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1,752 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The tab is also powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, packs up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The dual-rear camera setup on the back is similar to that of the standard Galaxy Tab S7.