Samsung launches Galaxy M31 in India

Samsung launched its new smartphone Galaxy M31 in India starting from Rs 15,999.Galaxy M31 is the newest addition to the popular Galaxy M series. Till date, the company has launched six models – Galaxy M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s – under the M series in 2019.

“We now bring Galaxy M31 keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of our young millennial consumers,” Asim Warsi, senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung India said.

The smartphone will come in two memory variants, 6/64GB priced at Rs 15,999 as well as 6/128GB for Rs 16,999 and will be available at Amazon.in, Samsung.com along with select retail stores from March 5, 12 noon.

The phone is equipped with 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and features quad-camera setup — 64 MP Main Lens, 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens, 5MP Macro Lens and 5MP depth lens. There is also a 32 MP front camera.

The device is powered with the Exynos 9611 upto 2.3GHz Octa Core processor and will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI 2.0.Additionally, the phone houses a 6000mAh battery with an in-box Type C 15W fast charger.