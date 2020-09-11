Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in Q2

According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Apple came in second with a 19 per cent share while LG Electronics remained in the third spot with a 13 per cent share.

Seoul: Samsung further expanded its dominance in the domestic smartphone market in the second quarter of the year with 67 per cent share, thanks to robust sales of the Galaxy A budget line and Galaxy S20 series, a new report showed Friday.

According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Apple came in second with a 19 per cent share while LG Electronics remained in the third spot with a 13 per cent share.

Apple’s iPhone SE, launched in May, was the best selling smartphone model in the second quarter of 2020 in South Korea, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 devices.

Half of the top 10 best selling smartphones in the second quarter were Galaxy A models from Samsung, indicating that local consumers opted to purchase budget handsets amid the pandemic.

Sales of smartphones priced below $400 accounted for 45 per cent in the second quarter, up from 33 per cent a year earlier.

Counterpoint Research said second-quarter smartphone sales in South Korea increased 9 percent from the previous quarter but were 8 percent down from a year earlier.