Samsung partners Microsoft to scale enterprise 5G deployment

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft on an end-to-end, Cloud-based private 5G network solution to drive innovation that lowers the barrier to entry for deployment of private 5G networks in enterprises.

Through a Cloud-based approach to the market, the companies said they aim to achieve greater cost efficiencies in 5G deployments.

Samsung is a pioneer in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio and core network.

“We’re excited to be working with Microsoft to help enterprises transform the way they operate through next-generation communications,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Combining Samsung’s virtualised 5G solutions and Microsoft Azure cloud, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class 5G solution that advances opportunities in the private network sector”.

Enterprises like retail stores, smart factories and entertainment venues, such as stadiums, will be benefitted.

Implementing fully-virtualised 5G solutions on a cloud platform also enables vast improvements in the scalability and flexibility of networks for mobile operators and enterprises.

“The combination of Microsoft Azure and Samsung’s virtualised 5G offerings will enable new solutions and lower the barriers to entry for private 5G networks for our mutual customers across retail, manufacturing, entertainment and many other industries,” said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft.

Samsung has been supporting 5G commercial services in leading markets, including Korea and the US, where the majority of the worldwide 5G subscribers are currently located, and it is supporting the expansion of 5G in Japan.

In addition, the company said it is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.