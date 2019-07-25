Samsung to release Galaxy Fold in Sep post fixes

By | Published: 1:09 pm

Seoul: Samsung is all set to sell Galaxy Fold in September after making improvements in the product design, the company has announced. According to the South Korean tech major, the design and construction improvements now has the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display extended beyond the bezel, thus, making it apparent that it is an “integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed”.

“The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps,” the company said in a statement. Along with the design and construction improvements, the company is also working to improve the overall Fold user experience, including optimising more apps and services for its unique foldable user experience.

The company also said it was conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers starting September in select markets. The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26 but the manufacturer delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues.

The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include WiFi, GPS and USB Type-C.