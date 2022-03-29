Samsung unveils five models in Galaxy A series

Hyderbad: Smartphone maker Samsung unveiled five new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in the price range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000. The new range is part of its efforts to increase its share in this segment from the current about 25 per cent to 40 per cent, said Akshay S Rao, Category Head, Mid and High Smartphones, Samsung.

The new models are Galaxy A13, A 23, A 33 5G, A53 5G and A 73 5G. Three of the five models unveiled here on Tuesday are 5G compatible.

“The effort is to get flagship features at prices that are affordable,” he said, adding that features like optical image stabilisation and a 108 MP main camera are also included in some models. They have IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and AMOLED display. These come pre-installed with Knox, Samsung’s proprietary security and management framework.

“At 25 per cent market share in the price segment, we are ahead of the competition. We want this to go up to 40 per cent,” Rao said. The demand for smartphones is on the rise as the screentime is increasing due to work-from-home, online education and entertainment needs of consumers.

The phones also have a dashboard that will allow users to control permissions given to various apps. They also have a private share feature. The phones come with a 5000 mAH battery with 15W-25W chargers for fast charging. The company also launched a digital finance platform called Samsung Finance Plus. It will offer finance to consumers based on their credit worthiness. The EMI and tenure also depend on the model chosen.

