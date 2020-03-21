Samsung Z Flip is back and how!

By | Published: 4:40 pm

During the late 1990s and early 2000s when the millennials were still taking baby steps and Generation X were in awe with classic flip phones, Samsung did bring one such device called SGH-X426 which became popular with a lot of people for two simple reasons: pocketable form factor and that unforgettable pride in flipping the phone open in the air to accept a phone call.

Flip phones are back — upwards of Rs 1 lakh — and Samsung which initiated the new-age foldable war with Galaxy Fold is back with Galaxy Z Flip that folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or clutch bag, like a makeup compact.Once you flip it open, the foldable glass features a 6.7-inch display for your regular smartphone needs.

The crease in the middle is visible but doesn’t disturb as you perform daily tasks — no image distortion either. There’s a tiny screen on the outer next to the cameras which shows the time and other important notifications when you tap the little display twice.Powered by a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the device has a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex’ display as the main display.

It is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast-charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10 OS. The battery gives a day-long charge with ease.For millions of people, this is a perfect device to remember that classic, vintage flip phone era and for the millennials — the smooth feel, pocketable size, mesmerising design and powerful interiors makes it a device worth their pocket.Only the flip device has changed but your pocket remains the same so go, flaunt your style, impress your girlfriend, and make a solid statement with Galaxy Z Flip.