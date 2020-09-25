Samsung’s AI-driven washing machines with Q-Rator tech in India

The 10-kg fully automatic front load model will be available at Rs 67,000 while the 10-kg washer dryer model will cost Rs 93,000.

By | Published: 5:08 pm

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Samsung on Friday launched its 2020 range of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered front-load washing machines with the latest Q-Rator technology that can be operated via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The 10-kg fully automatic front load model will be available at Rs 67,000 while the 10-kg washer dryer model will cost Rs 93,000.

The 7-Kg washer dryer will be available at Rs 45,590, the company said in a statement.

“The new AI-powered washing machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The 10-kg fully automatic front load and 10-kg front load washer dryer models come integrated with AI-powered Laundry Assistant to manage and deliver perfect laundry in an efficient manner.

Q-Rator sports three unique features – Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCare Wizard.

The Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while the Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best.

“HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting,” the company said.

Catering to the demand for smaller capacity washing machines that may be apt for a family of four, Samsung also expanded its line-up of washer dryers with a 7-kg model.

In addition, all new models of Q-Rator and fully automatic front-load washing machines come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing dirt and 99.9 per cent of bacteria along with inactive allergens.

Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion.

According to Samsung, with less mechanical actions and bubble cushion, the technology protects clothes from getting damaged.

The new range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and channel partners, the company said.