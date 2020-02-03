Samsung’s foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Flip leaks online

By | Published: 3:46 pm 4:03 pm

Seoul: An alleged video of Samsung’s forthcoming foldable clamshell device, widely reported to be called the Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online that gives a look into the phone.

With reports suggesting that the South Korean giant’s next folding phone is likely to be announced this month, famous leakster Ben Geskin has posted a short clip purportedly showing the phone said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, in action on Twitter.

It’s not clear where the video originated from, The Verge reported on Sunday.

The footage doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders — we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung.

But if you’ve been wondering how the Z Flip might work out in practice, it may well be of interest. The phone does look like it might be quite a bit easier to slip into a pocket or handbag than pretty much anything else out there — except maybe Motorola’s similar upcoming Razr, the report added.