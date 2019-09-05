Samsung’s Galaxy Note10,10+ now with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Gurugram: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday announced an upgrade bonus offer of Rs 6,000 with the purchase of Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ smartphones.

This new offer comes alongside with existing bank cashback and other operator offers which is valid till September 30.

One can avail the upgraded bonus offer in offline market if the purchase is done via HDFC credit/debit card or consumer durable loans.

The upgrade Bonus is applicable on 100+ Samsung, Other Android and IOS devices.

In addition, Jio consumers recharging with Rs 4,999 prepaid plan will get double data for two years means additional benefits of up to Rs 14,997 for prepaid Jio consumers.

Prepaid Airtel consumers can get double data for 18 Months, when they recharge with Rs 249 (2GB/day) /299 (2.5GB/Day)/349 (3GB/Day) plans; these plans entitle them to get additional benefits of up to Rs 6,300.

Prepaid Vodafone consumers can get double data for 18 Months when they recharge with Rs 255 plan; postpaid consumers can get double data when they opt for Rs 499 plan. Vodafone consumers will therefore get additional benefits of up to Rs 4,600.

