Samsung’s robotics wearable earns ISO certification

Samsung GEMS, a robotics wearable that assists users who have trouble walking, running or standing up, was introduced last year, reports Yonhap news agency.

By | Published: 9:52 am 9:55 am

Seoul: Samsung said on Monday that its exoskeleton has met the International Organisation for Standardization’s safety requirements as the South Korean tech firm spurs to release home bots in the market.

Samsung said the GEMS (Gait Enhancing and Motivating System) Hip exoskeleton received the ISO 13482 certification from the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement, becoming the first South Korean company to earn such accreditation.

The exoskeleton could help correct body posture and assist with everyday walking. The ISO 13482 certification states safety standards for three personal care bots: mobile servant robots, physical assistant robots and person carrier robots.

It currently has three models: the GEMS Hip, GEMS Knee and GEMS Ankle. Samsung said its GEMS Hip, an exoskeleton worn on the waist, reduces energy expenditure by 24 per cent while walking and increases walking speed by about 14 percent.

The GEMS Hip also earned the ISO 13849 certification, which applies to safety-related parts of control systems, it added. “Unlike industrial robots, personal care robots are operated by people in their daily lives, so safety is the most important factor,” the company said. “We will apply differentiated safety technologies for various robot products to help consumers improve their quality of life.”