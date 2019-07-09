Samuel L Jackson joins Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ reboot   

By | Published: 11:19 am

Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson has come aboard for the “Saw” reboot, being developed by Chris Rock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rock plays a police detective investigating a series of grisly crimes in the film, and Jackson will play the detective’s father. Other cast members include Max Minghella who stars as Rock’s partner William Schenk and Marisol Nichols will play Rock’s boss, Captain Angie Garza, studio Lionsgate revealed on Monday.

“We think Samuel L Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the ‘Saw’ canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of ‘Saw’ on full tilt,” Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said.

The new film’s script, written by written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, is based on a story conceived by Rock. Darren Lynn Bousman is returning as director after previously helming three “Saw” films. Rock will also executive produce the project along with James Wan, who directed the 2004 original film, and Leigh Whannell, who penned and starred in the movie.