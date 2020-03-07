Sanali Group to launch Spazio

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Looking at the growing demand for Grade A office space in HITEC City, the sub-market that has the highest demand in the country with highest percentage of pre-commitment, Hyderabad-based Sanali Group is launching its new managed workspace project Spazio near Inorbit Mall in the next few months, a 16 floored high-rise structure with a total area of 3,10,000 square feet. Spazio is being built with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The Grade-A structure provides flexible options for corporate leasing and complete customisation. The workspace comes with infrastructure and amenities that include private cabins and conference rooms, ergonomically designed furniture, dedicated areas for fitness and recreation and safety & security. It can accommodate 5,000 people.

Sanali Group chairman Noor Haq told Telangana Today, “Co-working has really picked up fast in Hyderabad in the last 1-2 years. Several startups have emerged in the city and they want to keep the costs low and save time. They are looking for plug and play kind of infrastructure so that they can focus on their core areas of business. While several of the national players are focusing on co-working, we want to cater to managed workspace for mid-size startups as well as enterprises with seat capacity of over 50 going up to 5,000, with longer commitment. We provide all facilities at one place. We are also placing a lot of emphasis on data protection and privacy.”

The company is currently in talks with multinational companies that are looking for more than 500 seat capacity each. It is talking to both IT and non-IT companies. Sanali expects to house at least 15-20 companies at Spazio. It has already signed up with four companies. Occupancy at the facility is expected to begin in the coming months.

“We are presenting a complete workspace solution. We make sure that safety and security is high, especially for women workforce. We are also making the facility suitable for specially-abled. There is a growing demand for managed workspace. With proactive State government, there is a positive sentiment in Hyderabad, and the office space absorption is surpassing Bengaluru. The growing talent base in Hyderabad is creating demand for office space, housing and retail.”

Projects across Hyderabad

The group is also planning managed workspace projects in Sanali Info Park in Banjara Hills (50,000 sq ft with 500 seats) as well as Begumpet (project details being worked out) and Kokapet (one million sq ft facility with 10,000 seats). Kokapet will be a large project, which is expected to be commissioned by April 2022.

The company is also going to sign up with food and beverage vendors. The workspaces will also have yoga and meditation centres as well, he informed.

Sanali is a privately held, vertically integrated, real estate development company that has been building ‘Grade A’ commercial business parks, shopping malls & residential townships in Hyderabad for the past two decades. The group has a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate that is leased on a long-term basis to tenants ranging from IT/ITeS, ecommerce, healthcare, retail, pharmaceuticals, banking, etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .