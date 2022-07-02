Sanath Nagar beat Bulls 74-66 in E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today

Saints player shooting a basket against Don Bosco.

Hyderabad: Nikhil scored 23 points as Sanath Nagar Play Ground defeated Bulls 74-66 in the E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament for men at the YMCA Secunderabad on Saturday.

Bulls started well in the first quarter as Ganesh pierced through the Sanath Nagar defence and scored 14 points to put his side in the lead 22-18. However, Sanath Nagar bounced back with their defence and Tejendra scored from the paint as they took a five-point lead over Bulls at the half-time with 36-31.

After the change of ends, Bulls reduced the lead to 62-66 by Vishal’s three consecutive baskets with four minutes left. However, Basanth scored a three pointer and Nikhil scored three drive shots consecutively to guide Sanath Nager to victory 74-66.

In another match, Saints rode on a 18-point show from Steven to down Don Bosco 52-42.

Results: Sanathnagar PG 74 (Nikhil 23, Basanth 15, Tejendra 10) bt Bulls 66 (Ganesh 28, Tharun 9); Saints 52 (Steven 18, Melwin 10) bt Don Bosco 42 (Raja 21, Ravinder 13); Victory PG 66 (Ganesh 14, Rahul 10) bt YMCA Hyderabad 52 (Bala 16, Gattu 13); Artillery Centre 99 (Gopal Ram 20, Pradeep 18) bt Rising Stars (Hyderabad) 41 (Nikhil 10, Phani 8, Peter 8).