Sanchaita Raju new Simhachalam temple trust chief

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Visakhapatnam: Delhi-based Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju assumed charge as chairperson of Simhachalam Devasthanam trust board, replacing her uncle, former Minister and a heriditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The move came as a surprise to the temple authorities as well as the local devotees as the orders in favour of Sanchaita were issued overnight and the executive officer of the temple got a telephone message late Tuesday night.

Sanchaita arrived with the copy of the order in the morning and was sworn in as chairperson which may spark a row as the royal family of Vizianagaram Gajapathis, which donated several thousands of acres of land to the temple, was heading the trust board as hereditary trustee for the past three generations.

After PVG Raju served as trustee, he was succeeded by his elder son Anand Gajapathi Raju and after his death, by younger son Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Anand Gajapathi Raju had married Uma Gajapathi Raju but they later parted ways in 1992.

Sanchaita is Uma’s daughter through Anand and like other members of the family who had all served as MPs, she has taken to politics and is an active member of the BJP in Delhi.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju is said to be in Delhi where he underwent a surgery and it is said that he was replaced since he is a strongman of the rival TDP. The TDP activists in north Andhra are upset over this and are likely to make it a big issue after Ashok’s return to the Fort Town of Vizianagaram.