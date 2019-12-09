Sanction eco-tourism circuit in Mancherial, says Balka Suman

By | Published: 10:03 pm 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Government Whip Balka Suman sought the Union Tourism Ministry’s nod for the proposed eco-tourism circuit covering Annaram barrage, Mallannaswamy cave temple, Velal, Indaram and T Junction, Gandhari Khilla, Yellampalli barrage and Kawal wild life sanctuary in Mancherial district under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme.

The Chennur legislator, accompanied by Members of Parliament Dr Ranjith Reddy, M Srinivas Reddy, Venkatesh Netha and Maloth Kavitha, met Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patil on Monday in Delhi and submitted a concept paper to him. “I have had preliminary discussions with the district administration about the development of tourism destinations in Mancherial. They have very good tourism potential under the heads of temple tourism, heritage, recreation etc,” he said.

While submitting a concept note on the proposed development in the format of a powerpoint presentation, he urged the Minister to consider sanctioning the project under ‘Swadesh Darshan’. The detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted soon after receipt of the sanction in principle, he said.

The scheme as per the Union Tourism Department’s website envisages positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation and driving force for economic growth, and building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realise its potential. It defines a tourist circuit as “a route having at least three major tourist destinations which are distinct and apart. Circuits should have well-defined entry and exit points”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .